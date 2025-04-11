Witnesses Saw Helicopter 'Falling Apart'

The Hudson River helicopter crash that killed six people on Thursday involved an aircraft from a company with a history of mechanical failures. The New York Times reports that a helicopter operated by New York Helicopter Charter carrying a family of Swedish tourists made an emergency landing in the Hudson in 2013 after it lost power, but nobody was seriously injured. In 2015, another helicopter operated by the company crashed while hovering around 20 feet off the ground,

Witnesses saw the helicopter fall apart. "I heard some crackling, looked up and then just saw (it) falling apart," witness Bruce Wall said, per WABC. "And then maybe 15 feet in the air after the tail came off, broke off, and then (it) just sort of tumbled into the water with the propeller still in the air." The helicopter crashed around 18 minutes after it took off from a downtown heliport at 3pm, NBC New York reports.