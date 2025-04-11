Killer Mistakenly Released Is Caught After Two Weeks

The US Marshals Service said Friday that a convicted killer who was mistakenly released from a Georgia jail has been caught after two weeks in Florida—ending days of anxiety for the victim's family, per the AP . Kathan Guzman, 22, was supposed to spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting he strangled his girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson, in August 2022, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen told WSB-TV . However, jail employees in the county south of Atlanta mistakenly released Guzman late last month because they didn't read paperwork carefully, failing to see that he'd been convicted of murder and assault by strangulation, the sheriff said.

Guzman was arrested "without incident" Friday at a residence in Ocoee, near Orlando, the US Marshals Service said. Booking records showed he was being held in the Orange County Jail. "Today we tracked him down and got him in custody," said Michael Sonethavilay, deputy commander of the agency's Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. Guzman told someone after being freed that "God is good" and he believed it his release was the result of a higher power, the sheriff told WSB.



The victim's mother, Christina Grayson, wasn't told her daughter's murderer was on the loose until Tuesday, after the district attorney learned of it, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "I feel like I'm a sitting duck," Grayson had told WFTV-TV in Orlando. Her family was sleeping in shifts so that someone was awake at all times, she told the broadcaster, and deputies in Osceola County had patrolled her neighborhood as the search continued.