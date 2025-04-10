Cops Shoot Wife of Weezer Bassist

A bestselling author who is also the wife of a member of the rock band Weezer was shot by police on Tuesday and has since been arrested for attempted murder. Los Angeles police had responded to a hit-and-run incident before pursuing three suspects into a residential area in Eagle Rock, per ABC News . Behind a home where one suspect had been seen, police encountered 51-year-old Jillian Lauren Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, in a neighboring yard, armed with a handgun, according to the LAPD. "The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused," reads a Wednesday press release.

The author of bestselling memoirs Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and Everything You Ever Wanted later claimed she'd fired at the suspects after they tried to break into her home, per CBS News. But police said she pointed her gun at officers, who fired in response. Shriner, who was reportedly struck in the shoulder, retreated inside her home but later emerged and was taken into custody, police said. She was transported to a hospital and booked in absentia for attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million, per WTEN. Police said no other people were injured. The incident came days before Weezer's scheduled performance at Coachella on Saturday. Just one of the three suspects was ultimately detained. (More police shooting stories.)