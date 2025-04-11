Brother of 'Doomsday Mom': I Think She Did It

Lori Vallow Daybell's brother testified Thursday at her trial on charges that she conspired to murder her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019—and he says he thinks she's guilty. Vallow Daybell's other brother, Alex Cox, allegedly conspired with Vallow Daybell to carry out the fatal shooting of Vallow, though Alex Cox claimed he shot in self-defense. Their brother Adam Cox said on the witness stand of his siblings, per the AP , "No doubt in my mind that they killed him." Alex Cox died of a blood clot in his lungs five months after Vallow's death.

Adam Cox testified that he and Vallow both believed Vallow Daybell was having an affair with Chad Daybell, whom she later married, KSL reports. Adam Cox said he and Vallow had planned an intervention in 2019 to realign Vallow Daybell with mainstream beliefs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after she increasingly turned toward beliefs Adam Cox described as "off the wall." But plans for the intervention were disrupted when Alex Cox, with whom Adam Cox was supposed to stay in Phoenix, stopped responding to calls and texts. Adam Cox got suspicious that his brother and sister were plotting something when he found out Alex Cox was staying with Vallow Daybell. Vallow was fatally shot the day after Adam Cox flew to Arizona for the planned intervention.

Vallow Daybell, who is representing herself at the trial, questioned Adam Cox on the witness stand, and he acknowledged that he never personally saw his sister and brother planning the alleged murder. Vallow Daybell has already been convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder Chad Daybell's first wife; Daybell has also been convicted in all three of those murders. Vallow Daybell also faces trial on charges of conspiring to murder her niece's ex-husband, who ultimately survived. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)