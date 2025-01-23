CNN is making some big changes as President Trump's second term begins. In a memo to staffers Thursday morning, CEO Mark Thompson outlined the "next phase of change" at the news organization, which will include laying off around 200 people, 6% of its staff. Thompson described the layoffs as an "unwelcome but inevitable part of the change process." He said the company's headcount would remain around the same, with people involved in traditional TV operations laid off and new employees, including data scientists, hired with the $70 million it is investing in plans to grow its digital business. Thompson said the company is responding to "profound and irreversible shifts in the way audiences in America and around the world consume news."

New streaming service. A new streaming service will be introduced as part of plans "to develop a new way for digital subscribers at home and abroad to stream news programming from us on any device they choose," Thompson wrote, per the Hollywood Reporter. "It's early days but we've already established that there's immense demand for it not just in America, but across much of the world." CNN also plans to introduce its first "lifestyle-oriented digital product," Thompson wrote.