Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal Tease 'Iconic' Reunion

"It is so nice when you can sit with someone and not have to talk"—which is essentially what Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are doing 35 years after charming audiences in When Harry Met Sally. The film duo have movie buffs speculating after sharing the first photo of the pair together in years. Crystal, 76, and Ryan, 63, are shown rubbing elbows on a cozy couch in what People reports is "a clear homage to their 1989 film." The scene is "a detailed recreation of the ' couples interviews ' segment" of the film, and the actors' outfits—Crystal in a cable knit sweater—closely resemble those worn by their beloved characters.

"It's finally happening, we're reuniting for something iconic," Ryan writes in the photo caption. "Can't wait to show you all soon." The photo marks Crystal's first Instagram post. In 2023, he told People that "we're still a couple to everybody," though When Harry Met Sally was the first and only time the pair appeared on screen together. Both received Golden Globe nominations for the film, which also received a Oscar nomination for best screenplay. Entertainment Weekly is full of ideas for what this could mean, including "a sequel film, a reboot, a series adaptation or continuation, some moderated reunion talk, or most likely," a Super Bowl commercial. (More Meg Ryan stories.)