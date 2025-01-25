Trump Fires Inspectors General in Late-Night Emails

In emails from the White House late Friday night, President Trump fired the independent inspectors general in almost every Cabinet-level agency. The action makes it possible for Trump to put loyalists in the positions charged with finding fraud and abuse in the agencies, the Washington Post reports, though it appears to violate federal law. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer called the firings of at least a dozen of the watchdogs a "chilling purge," and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley called for a presidential explanation. Several of the dismissed inspectors general said they're still going to show up for work Monday.

The only exceptions among Cabinet agencies are the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department. "It's a widespread massacre," one of the fired officials said. "Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system." Another said, "IGs have done exactly what the president says he wants: to fight fraud, waste and abuse and make the government more effective." The email sent Friday night said the dismissals were "due to changing priorities" and effective immediately, per the New York Times. Many of those fired are Republicans, some appointed by Trump during his first term.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted that Trump "is dismantling checks on his power and paving the way for widespread corruption," per USA Today. She had asked Pete Hegseth during his confirmation proceedings this week to become defense secretary whether he would preserve the department's independent inspector general, per the Post. "If confirmed, I commit to protecting the DoD IG's independence," he answered in writing before the vote Friday—and hours before the watchdog was fired.

story continues below

The law requires the president to give Congress 30 days' notice before removing an inspector general, along with "substantial rationale" for the ouster. Grassley said that didn't happen. "There may be good reason the IGs were fired," the Republican said. "We need to know that, if so." The email to the staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for instance, was sent at 11:40pm; as of Saturday afternoon, acting successors had not been announced for any of the vacancies. Trump was in Nevada at the time. (More President Trump stories.)