DNA Testing Brings Arrest in Teenager's 1977 Death

Dawn Momohara's body was found outside a classroom at her Honolulu high school in March 1977, after she left home to go shopping with friends. There were leads, people were interviewed, and sketches of a car and a man reported near the building the night she was killed were distributed. But no suspect was identified, CNN reports. Eventually, the technology of DNA testing caught up with the need, and the investigation began to make progress in 2019 when evidence from the victim's underwear gave police a partial major DNA profile of an unidentified male. Last week, 66-year-old Gideon Castro was arrested at the Utah nursing home where he lives, police said. He's been charged with second-degree murder.

Castro had said he knew Dawn when questioned early in the investigation. With the new technology available, police had his son's DNA tested, which showed the father was a match. Detectives went to Utah this month and surreptitiously took a DNA sample, which confirmed their suspicion. A former state legislator said he was pleased the case has gotten to this point but sad for the families of victims that others have not. "I'm glad we have people and professionals, as well as community, that have not given up," said Chun Oakland, per CNN. Classmates described Dawn as quiet and shy. (More DNA evidence stories.)