Selena Gomez Posts, Deletes Video Crying Over ICE Raids

Selena Gomez offered an emotional response to news of immigration raids ordered by the Trump administration, but the Emilia Pérez star ultimately deleted the video after backlash from conservatives. In the Instagram story, she cried as she apologized and said, "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise." After she was attacked, she deleted the story but posted another—which has also since been deleted, Variety reports—saying it's "apparently ... not ok to show empathy for people." Trump's border czar responded, per Fox News, by wondering why Gomez wasn't crying about children being sexually trafficked. (More Selena Gomez stories.)