In death, as in life, OJ Simpson continues to inspire legal battles. The latest involves the Las Vegas house where the football great died in April, and the son who his estate says is living there illegally. It goes a little like this, per the Las Vegas Review Journal:

The house: 341 Arbour Garden Ave. is a 2,900-square-foot home that sold for $795,000 to Primary Holdings LLC in August 2022. The LLC is owned exclusively by Simpson's son, Justin Simpson, and took out a $636,000 mortgage to buy the home. OJ Simpson made all mortgage and utility payments on the home, as well as the down payment. He died in the home in April.