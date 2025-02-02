Politics / Little House on the Prairie Is Little House 'Woke?' Reboot Raises a Debate Megyn Kelly warns Netflix not to 'wokeify' it, but Melissa Gilbert says original is thoroughly 'woke' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 2, 2025 8:00 AM CST Copied Megyn Kelly speaks at a campaign rally with Donald Trump at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) See 1 more photo Less than a week after Netflix announced it was rebooting Little House on the Prairie, a political squabble has erupted over the iconic show. Megyn Kelly: Netflix, "if you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project," the conservative pundit tweeted. Melissa Gilbert: The actress who played Laura Ingalls Wilder fired back in a social media post of her own, reports USA Today. "Watch the original again," she wrote on Instagram. "TV doesn't get too much more 'woke' than what we did. We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse, and every other 'woke' topic you can think of. Thank you very much." Context: The show, which ran from 1974 to 1982, has become beloved in the conservative community because of its emphasis on self-reliance among 19th-century pioneers, as Politico previously detailed. The original remains popular as a streaming re-run. Logline: The description put out by Netflix of the upcoming show (no date yet) is fairly straightforward. "Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's iconic semi-autobiographical 'Little House' books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier," it reads, per Variety. The showrunner will be Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, Vampire Diaries, Archive 81). See 1 more photo Report an error