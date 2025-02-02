NY Governor: No Way I'm Turning Over Abortion Doctor

An arrest warrant has been issued for a New York doctor indicted by a Louisiana grand jury for allegedly prescribing abortion pills online to a pregnant minor in the Deep South state, per the AP . Louisiana has one of the strictest near-total abortion bans in the country. Grand jurors at the District Court for the Parish of West Baton Rouge unanimously issued an indictment against Dr. Margaret Carpenter; her company, Nightingale Medical, PC; and the minor's mother. All three were charged with criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, a felony.

In addition to Carpenter, an arrest warrant was issued for the mother, who has not been publicly identified to protect the identity of the minor. District Attorney Tony Clayton says the mother turned herself in to police on Friday. The case appears to be the first instance of criminal charges against a doctor accused of sending abortion pills to another state, at least since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and opened the door for states to have strict anti-abortion laws. "We expect Dr. Carpenter to come to Louisiana and answer to these charges, and if 12 people (a jury) think she's innocent then, let it go," Clayton said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a video posted on social media, "I will never, under any circumstances, turn this doctor over to the state of Louisiana under any extradition requests," signaling a potential legal battle between the states. The New York Times reports that federal courts may ultimately have to settle such inter-state disputes. Last year, the Port Allen, Louisiana, woman requested abortion medication online from Carpenter for her daughter, whose age has not been specified. Clayton said the request was made through a questionnaire only and no consultation with the girl. A "cocktail of pills" was mailed to the woman, who directed her daughter to take the pill, Clayton said.

After taking the drug, the girl experienced a medical emergency while alone, called 911, and was transported to the hospital where she was treated. While responding to the emergency, a police officer learned about the pills and under further investigation found that a doctor in New York state had supplied the drugs and turned their findings over to Clayton's office. It is unclear how far along the girl was in her pregnancy. Carpenter was sued in December by the Texas attorney general under similar allegations of sending pills to that state. That case did not involve criminal charges. Carpenter has not commented publicly.