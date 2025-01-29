Amid LA Fires, Meryl Streep Made a Hollywood Escape

Meryl Streep may have an unparalleled body of work and be running out of shelf space for her accolades, but it turns out that she can also MacGyver her way out of a situation. As her nephew, Abe Streep, writes in New York magazine, the actor found herself somewhat trapped earlier this month with the Los Angeles fires bearing down on her home. Per the younger Streep:

His aunt wasn't the only affected actor Abe Streep spoke to, notes Rolling Stone. Martin Short, who co-stars with Streep in Only Murders in the Building, had to leave his home in Pacific Palisades and it took "more than an hour to cover a distance that would normally take five minutes." His house was spared, and though one of his sons lost a home a short distance away, Short says, "I will definitely stay in my home." Haley Joel Osment, meanwhile, lost his Altadena home and various cherished possessions, and appeared to think the response time could have been faster: "Not to cast blame or anything, but I just want to know, when this is all investigated—was there a decision to just let the whole neighborhood go?" (More Meryl Streep stories.)