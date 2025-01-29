Nicole Shanahan Plays Hardball as RFK Jr. Is Grilled

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before the Senate Finance Committee for the first of two days of confirmation hearings Wednesday, and there was discord even before he had finished his opening statement. After Kennedy, President Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, said, "News reports complain that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither," a woman shouted, "He lies" and was escorted out of the room, the New York Times reports. More from the hearing:

A "scathing rebuke." Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the committee, delivered what the Guardian calls a "scathing rebuke" of Kennedy in his own opening statement. "The receipts show that Mr. Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, and charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines," Wyden said. Echoing Kennedy cousin Caroline Kennedy's letter to senators, Wyden accused Kennedy of enriching himself by sowing doubt about vaccines.