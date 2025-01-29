New Baby Is 11th in Line to British Throne

The British royal family has welcomed its newest member. Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that Princess Beatrice has given birth to her second child, a girl named Athena. She was born last Wednesday, several weeks prematurely, but "is said to be doing well," the BBC reports. "The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces," the palace said in a statement. "Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news." In a post on social media, Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said the baby is "tiny and absolutely perfect" and the family is "completely besotted with her."