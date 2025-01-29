New Trump Order Targets Pro-Palestinian Protesters

President Trump plans to sign an order Wednesday to deport foreign students and other non-citizens who took part in pro-Palestinian protests, the White House says. "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump said in a White House fact sheet, per Reuters. "I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."