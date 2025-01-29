New Trump Order Targets Pro-Palestinian Protesters

President Trump plans to sign an order Wednesday to deport foreign students and other non-citizens who took part in pro-Palestinian protests, the White House says. "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump said in a White House fact sheet, per Reuters. "I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."
The order calls for the Department of Justice to act immediately to "quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation, and investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities" with moves including the removal of "resident aliens who violate our laws," Bloomberg reports. Antisemitic graffiti and other acts of intimidation were reported during campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war, though many protesters said they were protesting Israel's conduct in the war, not supporting Hamas, Reuters notes.