2 Weeks Later, a Royal Baby's Name Is Revealed

(Newser) – Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have named their newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth. In a tweet Friday, Beatrice revealed the name—in full, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi—alongside a picture of the newborn's footprints, per the AP. Sienna Elizabeth is Queen Elizabeth II's 12th great-grandchild. She was born on Sept. 18 at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds and 2 ounces. Beatrice, 33, is already stepmother to Mapelli's son, Christopher Wolf, who's known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," Beatrice said. Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York. After a whirlwind romance, Beatrice and Mapelli tied the knot in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, after their initial wedding date in May was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sienna's arrival has come at a time when Andrew is facing a US civil sexual-assault lawsuit.