The 10 Best Cities for Pets

Scottsdale, Arizona, is the cat's pajamas, according to WalletHub
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 2, 2025 12:15 PM CST
The 10 Best Cities for Pets
These cities get top marks from pet-owners.   (Getty / Nenad Cavoski)

Navigating city life with a pet doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you live in Scottsdale, Arizona, which Quartz reports is America's most pet-friendly town. WalletHub took a look at urban pet dwelling across 100 cities, utilizing criteria including cost of veterinary care costs, number of animal trainers, and the number of dog parks. "The most pet-friendly cities aren't just those where it's cheapest to own an animal and take care of its health, although cost is definitely a major consideration," said Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst. Despite ranking low in pet affordability (79th), Scottsdale came out on top for its pet-friendly businesses, abundant parks, and rentals that allow pets. The top cities for pets:

  1. Scottsdale, Arizona
  2. Tampa, Florida
  3. Las Vegas
  4. Birmingham, Alabama
  5. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  6. North Las Vegas, Nevada
  7. St. Petersburg, Florida
  8. Cincinnati, Ohio
  9. Portland, Oregon
  10. St. Louis, Missouri
Read more on Quartz. (An owner was reunited with her cat after 11 years.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X