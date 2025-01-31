Key Inflation Indicator Rose in December

An inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve rose slightly last month, the latest sign that some consumer prices remain stubbornly elevated, even as inflation is cooling in fits and starts. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 2.6% in December from a year earlier, up from a 2.4% annual pace in November and the third straight increase, the AP reports. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices increased 2.8% compared with a year ago, the same as in November and October.