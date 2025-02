President Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, an official tells the AP, as the first sitting president ever to attend. Reactions and more on the big game:



History: Just three sitting vice presidents have attended the big game: Al Gore in 1994, George HW Bush in 1982, and Spiro Agnew in 1971, per Yahoo Sports.

Security: Secret Service agents have been on the ground for days preparing, per the AP. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said "extensive planning and coordination" went into safety plans, with security measures "further enhanced" due to Trump's attendance.