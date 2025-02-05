CIA Director Asked That His Agency Get Buyout Offer

The CIA has extended President Trump's buyout offer to its entire workforce, making it what appears to be the first US intelligence agency to extend said offer. The Wall Street Journal reports that the buyout offered in January—which would allow employees at most civilian federal agencies to quit and get eight months' pay—didn't include those who work in national security. But an aide to CIA Director John Ratcliffe says he asked the same package be made available to CIA workers as a way to "infuse the agency with renewed energy." CNN's sources echo that, saying Ratcliffe made the request.

The offer may not take shape exactly as the others have, notes CNN, with a source saying it hasn't been confirmed whether some CIA staffers may be excluded due to their role or specific expertise, and that Ratcliffe will retain discretion over departure timing. The Journal adds that any applicant given a conditional job offer under former President Biden is in a holding pattern, and that their offers may be yanked if it's determined their background doesn't align with the agency's new direction. It's all part of a pivot designed to refocus the CIA under Trump on the Western Hemisphere after decades spent focused on the Soviet Union and the Middle East.

The aide tells the Journal the CIA plans to zero in on countries that aren't seen as adversaries in order to give Trump more bargaining power during trade negotiations. That could manifest as increased spying on Mexico's government, for instance. The CIA will also make combating Mexican drug cartels a priority. Reuters notes the agency keeps the size of its staff, as well as its budget, under wraps. It's unclear what the CIA's resignation deadline is; for the federal employees who were previously extended the offer, it's Thursday. (So far, the numbers of takers appear to be coming in under the administration's target.)