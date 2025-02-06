Nationwide Rallies Denounce Trump, Musk

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the nation on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, denouncing policies including the immigration crackdown, rollback of transgender rights, and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond waved signs denouncing Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the head of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society, per the AP. There were calls for Democrats and other opponents of Trump to act, as well. The protests were organized online. Voices included:
- Columbus, Ohio: "I'm appalled by democracy's changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks—but it started a long time ago," Margaret Wilmeth said. "So I'm just trying to put a presence into resistance."
- Jefferson City, Missouri: "DOGE is not legit," read one poster. "Why does Elon have your Social Security info?"
- Austin, Texas: "We need to show strength," said Laura Wilde. "I think we're in a state of shock." One sign read, "Elon Musk has your number."
- St. Paul, Minnesota: "Harris Walz Were Right," read a sign held by Hallie Parten, who said she was motivated to protest by fear. "Fear for what is going to happen to our country if we don't all just do something about it," Parten said. "I don't like that they're in our Treasury," said Bill Lawrence, per CBS News. "You know, I don't like what they're doing with our foreign aid. I don't like what they're doing with trans rights. I don't like what they're doing with a lot of things."
- Montgomery, Alabama: "The president thinks he has a lot of power," the Rev. Julie Conrady, a Unitarian Universalist minister, told the crowd. "He does not have the power to determine your gender. He does not have the power to define your identity."
- Washington, DC: Two protests were held near the US Capitol and another outside the USAID headquarters. "Checks and balances make America great" and "Elon cheats on video games," read signs at the USAID demonstration. Sen. Mark Warner urged protesters to press Republican lawmakers, too, per USA Today. Sen. Tim Kaine said Democrats will fight Trump in court, in state legislatures, and in Congress. Demonstrators chanted, "Do your job!"
Stewart Rabitz drove from his home in Wake Forest, North Carolina, to Washington to join a Capitol protest. The 70-year-old said he protested during Trump's first term, too, and has come face-to-face with Proud Boys. He said the protests this term seem different, per USA Today
. "You can't be afraid," Rabitz said when asked whether he's worried about retribution. "I'm willing to be the first one. I'll be the Tiananmen tank guy." (More political protest
.