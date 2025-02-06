Nationwide Rallies Denounce Trump, Musk

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the nation on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, denouncing policies including the immigration crackdown, rollback of transgender rights, and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond waved signs denouncing Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the head of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society, per the AP. There were calls for Democrats and other opponents of Trump to act, as well. The protests were organized online. Voices included: