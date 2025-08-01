Trump Responds to Threats From Former Russian Leader

President Trump says he has ordered two nuclear submarines to move to regions near Russia. In a Truth Social post, Trump said the order was issued in response to threats from former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev, reports Reuters .

In recent days, Medvedev has mocked Trump's ultimatum to the Kremlin over the Ukraine war, Politico reports. In a Truth Social post early Thursday, Trump slammed the "dead" economies of Russia and India, saying it is time to "tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory."

In a post on Telegram hours later, Medvedev said, "If a few words from a former Russian president can cause such a nervous reaction from the supposedly powerful President of the United States, then clearly Russia is right about everything and will continue its own way." He also referred to the "Dead Hand," which Politico describes as a "Cold War-era doomsday weapon" designed to launch automatic retaliatory strikes. "And as for the 'dead economies' of India and Russia and 'stepping into dangerous territory'—well, let him recall his favorite movies about the 'walking dead,' as well as how dangerous the supposedly non-existent 'Dead Hand' can be," Medvedev wrote.

In a post on X earlier this week, Medvedev ridiculed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham for saying that Trump was serious about ending the war in Ukraine and that Russia should "get to the peace table." "It's not for you or Trump to dictate when to 'get at the peace table.' Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved," Medvedev wrote, adding, "Work on America first, gramps!"

Medvedev is a lot more active on social media than Vladimir Putin or other top Russian officials. He was Russia's head of state from 2008 to 2012, but he is now seen as "a social-media attack dog relegated to the periphery" of Putin's inner circle, the New York Times reports.