Biden: 'You Can't Sugarcoat It. These Are Dark Days'

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared on Stephen Colbert's show on Thursday, while about 800 miles away, a tuxedoed Joe Biden took to the stage that same evening to speak at a National Bar Association event in Chicago. And Biden, 82, didn't hold back from airing his thoughts, with one person particularly on his mind: Donald Trump and his administration. Politico notes that even though the former president never mentioned the current one by name, "his intended target was clear" during the 20-minute speech. Some standout lines from Biden's appearance, per Politico, the Guardian, and the Chicago Tribune:

A warning: "You can't sugarcoat it. These are dark days," Biden told the legal group of mostly Black lawyers and judges. "We are, in my view, at such a moment in American history, reflected in every cruel executive outreach, every rollback of basic freedoms, every erosion of long-standing, established precedent."