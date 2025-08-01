What Happens When You Won't Sell Pierogi to Alan Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz is once again in the spotlight on Martha's Vineyard, this time claiming a local food vendor refused to serve him pierogi due to his political views. The former Harvard Law professor, known for defending Donald Trump during his first impeachment and bemoaning his own social exile among the island's elite, announced on X that he's suing the "bigoted vendor," per Mediaite .

Dershowitz recounted the exchange, stating he requested six pierogi at a farmers market booth, only to be flatly refused—not for lack of product, but on account of his politics and the people he's represented. "I just don't like your politics," Dershowitz quoted the vendor as saying, later suggesting the real issue was his defense of Trump in the Senate. He labeled the refusal illegal and said he was filming the interaction (a bystander also filmed some of what was going on here). A nearby police officer stepped in, heard Dershowitz's complaint, and advised that while restaurants can generally deny service, Dershowitz could explore a civil case.

The incident is the latest in a series of Vineyard clashes for Dershowitz, who previously alleged being berated by Larry David at a local store and claimed President Obama skipped his birthday over a guest list dispute. More recently, he expressed frustration that his books were barred from the island's fair, summarizing his Martha's Vineyard experience as being "canceled." The vendor's side of the story hasn't yet been detailed, and no legal filings have been reported at this stage.