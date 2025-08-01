Buffalo Airport Witnessed a Strange Joyride

Things got a little hairy in Western New York this week when a man decided to appropriate a motorized cart at a local airport and go on a joyride. The now-viral incident went down in the early hours Monday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, when a Wyoming resident identified by police as Kevin Sinning allegedly swiped the cart, drove it on a moving walkway used to transport people, and caused "extensive damage to the glass and the cart itself," per WKBW .

Others in the airport can be seen recording the man's antics as what appear to be airport workers shouted at the man on the cart moving slowly down the people mover. "My thoughts were: Did he breach security? Did he get in somewhere that he shouldn't have got into? What [were] his intentions from the get-go? Was he armed?" one witness told WGRZ of the "chaotic scene." Cops say Sinning was "visibly intoxicated" and arrested him when the cart came to the end of the moving walkway.

"I could tell something wasn't right with him," the witness who recorded the incident says. "He was not responding to demands from the people telling him to stop." Sinning has been hit with a bunch of charges, including criminal mischief, grand larceny, and disorderly conduct. View From the Wing notes this kind of incident isn't all that common, as carts and other airport maintenance vehicles typically have locking mechanisms in place or require drivers to take the keys out upon exiting the vehicle.