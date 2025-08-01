Corporation for Public Broadcasting Dead at 58

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, created under the Johnson administration in 1967, will not survive the second Trump administration. The CPB announced Friday that it is beginning an "orderly wind-down of its operations," USA Today reports. The announcement came two weeks after the Senate approved President Trump's request to claw back $1.1 billion in funding for the nonprofit. The Senate Appropriations Committee's 2026 bill did not include funding for the CBP, which distributes funds to PBS, NPR, and around 1,500 local public radio and television stations, reports CBS News .

Democrat Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the committee, said the omission of funding for the CPB for the first time since it was created is a "shameful reality, and now communities across the country will suffer the consequences as over 1,500 stations lose critical funding." The nonprofit, which employs around 100 people, said it had told staff that most positions would "conclude" at the end of September, when the fiscal year ends. It said a small "transition team" would remain until January to "ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations."

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."