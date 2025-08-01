Rarely Has a Jobs Report Changed the Narrative So Much

The monthly jobs report from the Labor Department is often a ho-hum affair, but that was decidedly not the case with the one that came out Friday. "It's rare that a single report drastically shifts our understanding of the economy's health, but that's what happened Friday at 8:30am ET," writes Courtenay Brown at Axios. For months, the nation's labor market has been described as resilient, but the report suggests it's all been a "mirage." Details:

It's not just that July's hiring numbers came in at a meager 73,000. It's that the previous two months were revised downward by a "stunning" total of 258,000 jobs, per the Hill. Revisions are routine after more data trickles in, but rarely are they so large—the last time for one of this size was amid the pandemic in 2020.

One aspect of the report that might please President Trump, despite the bad news, is that it significantly raises the odds of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, per the New York Times. Fed chief Jerome Powell has held off in part because he has described the labor market as "solid," but that no longer appears to be the case.