Trump Aides Step Back on Money, Troops for Gaza

Now that other nations have made clear that they're not buying President Trump's plan to kick Palestinians out of Gaza so it can be redeveloped as the "Riviera of the Middle East," the president's aides and allies are easing off the gas on the idea. Their statements addressed issues including:

Just temporary : Although the president advocated permanently resettling Palestinians elsewhere, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said he only wants to move the roughly 1.8 million Gazans temporarily, so the reconstruction can take place. "In the interim, obviously people are going to have to live somewhere while you're rebuilding it," Rubio said. Many Palestinians did not find that clarification comforting. Mustafa al-Gazzar, who's in his 80s and lives in Rafah, said he'd rather live under rubble than move away for Trump's project, the AP reports. "I won't leave," he said. "Put that in your brain."

US troops : Trump did not rule out sending US troops to Gaza, and Leavitt did the same Wednesday, saying the president wants to use the possibility as "leverage in negotiations," per the AP. But Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, told Republican senators that Trump doesn't want any US troops there, said GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, per the New York TImes. "The idea of Americans going in on the ground in Gaza is a nonstarter for every senator," said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

US money: White House aides said Trump was ruling out sending any money for the reconstruction. The president "doesn't want to spend any US dollars at all" on Gaza, Hawley said.