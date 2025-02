Trump Aides Step Back on Money, Troops for Gaza

Now that other nations have made clear that they're not buying President Trump's plan to kick Palestinians out of Gaza so it can be redeveloped as the "Riviera of the Middle East," the president's aides and allies are easing off the gas on the idea. Their statements addressed issues including:

Ownership: Rubio said Trump just wants to clear out and rebuild Gaza, not own it, though Trump had said his vision is for "long-term" US ownership. "What he's very generously has offered is the ability of the United States to go in and help with debris removal, help with munitions removal, help with reconstruction, the rebuilding homes and businesses and things of this nature so that then people can move back in," Rubio said.

Saudi Arabia, for one, said it's sticking to its longtime position advocating for an independent Palestinian state and opposes moving Palestinians out. "The duty of the international community today is to work to alleviate the severe human suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain committed to their land and will not budge from it," its Foreign Ministry said. Graham agreed with the kingdom. "I would suggest we go back to what we've been trying to do which is destroy Hamas and find a way for the Arab world to take over Gaza and the West Bank, in a fashion that would lead to a Palestinian state that Israel can live with," he said. (More President Trump stories.)