In Hulk Hogan's Medical Records, One Surprise

It was indeed a heart attack that killed 71-year-old Hulk Hogan last week, report People and the New York Post. Both outlets saw medical records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center in Florida listing the cause of death as acute myocardial infarction. The initial call to 911 had said Hogan appeared to be in cardiac arrest. More surprising is that the records also suggest Hogan battled leukemia at some point.