In Hulk Hogan's Medical Records, One Surprise

Wrestler had a history of leukemia, report People and the New York Post
Posted Jul 31, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death: Heart Attack
Hulk Hogan fires up the crowd between matches during WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles in 2005.   (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

It was indeed a heart attack that killed 71-year-old Hulk Hogan last week, report People and the New York Post. Both outlets saw medical records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center in Florida listing the cause of death as acute myocardial infarction. The initial call to 911 had said Hogan appeared to be in cardiac arrest. More surprising is that the records also suggest Hogan battled leukemia at some point.

No details are provided about when he had cancer, but Hogan isn't believed to have disclosed that fact publicly during his life. He also had a history of atrial fibrillation, a condition characterized by an irregular or rapid heartbeat, according to the records. Hogan suffered the heart attack at his home in Clearwater Beach. (President Trump was among those who paid tribute.)

