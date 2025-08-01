Ghislaine Maxwell Gets a Surprise Transfer

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislane Maxwell has been transferred from a federal low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to a prison camp in Texas, the Bureau of Prisons announced on Friday, though it didn't get into too much detail on the move, reports the Washington Post . Maxwell's lawyer also confirmed the transfer to Bryan, Texas. It's a minimum-security detention facility, and the type that the AP notes typically hosts prisoners who pose the least security risk, with some of the camps not even having fences. The news was first reported by the New York Sun .

The transfer comes just days after Maxwell had a sit-down with the DOJ to answer questions on Epstein and his sex trafficking crimes. Who isn't thrilled with Maxwell's move to new digs: the family of the late Virginia Giuffre, one of the most vocal critics of Maxwell before her death by suicide earlier this year. "The family is scrambling right now to figure out what's going on," a family spokeswoman tells USA Today. "They don't understand why this is happening." The White House tells the newspaper that "no leniency is being given or discussed," with President Trump himself previously noting he hasn't given thought to clemency. (The Giuffre family wants to know what Trump knows about Epstein's crimes.)