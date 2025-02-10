Trump: 25% Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Coming Monday

En route to the Super Bowl Sunday, President Trump previewed an announcement he says is coming Monday. "Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Aluminum, too." He also promised "reciprocal tariffs" coming later in the week, "probably Tuesday or Wednesday," which the AP takes to mean that the US will impose import duties in response to other countries that have imposed such duties on the US. "If they are charging us 130% and we're charging them nothing, it's not going to stay that way," he said. But some trading partners might not be affected, NBC News reports.