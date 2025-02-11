Trump Is Noncommittal About Vance in 2028

If JD Vance is already measuring the drapes in the Oval Office in advance of a potential 2028 run, he'd better talk to his boss first. In an interview recorded before the Super Bowl and aired on Monday, President Trump seemed iffy on whether his No. 2 should be the automatic choice for the GOP nomination in the next presidential election. "Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?" Fox News' Bret Baier asked the president, whose response was, per the New York Post : "No, but he's very capable." Trump added, "I think you have a lot of very capable people" and that "so far," he thinks Vance is "doing a fantastic job."

Still, in terms of his blessing for a 2028 run, "it's too early. We're just starting." When Baier pointed out Vance would likely seek Trump's famous thumbs-up by the midterms, Trump shifted gears, replying, "A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening—almost three weeks—in the history of the presidency." In a Monday interview on Fox, Baier said he was thrown by Trump's response, per Newsweek. "I think it was a little shocking when he said no," he revealed. "I wasn't expecting that." Baier added, "Clearly, the president isn't ready to talk about that or think about it, and said there are other people that may get in the mix."

People drills deeper down into what "other people" might mean, noting that Trump's dismissal of Vance comes just weeks after Tennessee GOP Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a constitutional amendment that would allow Trump to run for a third term. Writing for the New York Times, Maggie Haberman notes that Trump has mulled that option "over and over again." "They say I can't run again; that's the expression," Trump said last week. "Then somebody said, 'I don't think you can.' Oh." More here on that. (More President Trump stories.)