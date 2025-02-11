US Tourists Injured by Apparent Shark in Bahamas

Two American tourists have been injured in a suspected shark attack in the Bahamas. The women were swimming in waters off Bimini, the Bahamas' westernmost district about 50 miles east of Miami, around 6:30pm Friday when they sustained injuries to the lower body, ABC News reports. They were treated at a local clinic, then airlifted to a hospital in New Providence, CNN reports. The Royal Bahamas Police Force described one woman's injuries as "serious." Both have since returned to the US, with one to undergo a third surgery on her leg in Orlando, per ABC.