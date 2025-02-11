Gaunt Hostages Raise Alarm for Fate of Those Still Captive

The emaciated condition of the three hostages released by Hamas last weekend is raising concerns about whether the remaining hostages can survive much longer in captivity. Those concerns have been amplified by new threats to the ceasefire agreement that might derail future releases. Coverage:

The gaunt men released Saturday said they were held underground for more than a year, and the relative of one says he was not allowed to stand, move, and even speak without permission, reports the Wall Street Journal. A UN human rights official said the hostages "show signs of ill-treatment and severe malnourishment, reflecting very dire conditions," per Reuters.