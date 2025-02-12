7 Things You Need to Know as Inflation Ticks Up

The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 12, 2025 8:16 AM CST
7 Things You Need to Know as Inflation Ticks Up
An empty shelf of free range eggs is seen at a Safeway, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Seattle.   (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

US inflation accelerated last month as the cost of groceries, gas, and used cars rose, a trend that will likely underscore the Federal Reserve's resolve to delay any further interest rate cuts. The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago, Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed, up from 2.9% the previous month. It has increased from a 3.5-year low of 2.4% in September. The figures show that after inflation steadily declined in 2023 and for much of last year, it has remained stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target for roughly the past six months, reports the AP. Seven things you need to know:

  1. How core consumer prices fared: Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core consumer prices rose 3.3% in January compared with a year ago, up from 3.2% in December. Economists closely watch core prices because they can provide a better read of inflation's future path.
  2. The monthly numbers: Inflation also worsened on a monthly basis, with prices jumping 0.5% in January from December, the largest increase since August 2023. Core prices climbed 0.4% last month, the most since March 2024.
  3. The egg factor: CNBC reports food prices were up 0.4%, with the 15.2% jump in egg prices having a heavy hand in that. That's the biggest increase in egg prices since June 2015 and accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in grocery prices.
  4. The January factor: Inflation often jumps in January as many companies raise their prices at the beginning of the year, though the government's seasonal adjustment process is supposed to filter out those effects.
  5. Powell to testify: Later Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee, where he will likely be asked about inflation and the Fed's response to it. The Fed raised its benchmark rate in 2022 and 2023 to a two-decade high of 5.3% to combat inflation. With inflation down significantly from its 9.1% peak in June 2022, it cut its rate to about 4.3% in its final three meetings last year.
  6. Trump's take: Early Wednesday, Trump said on Truth Social that interest rates should be lowered, "something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!" Yet the tick up in consumer prices makes it less likely the Fed will cut rates anytime soon. Upon the release of the report, Trump posted three words: "BIDEN INFLATION UP!"
  7. The tariff angle: Trump on Monday imposed 25% taxes on steel and aluminum imports, and has pledged to impose more tariffs. Economists at Goldman Sachs forecast that yearly core inflation would fall almost a full percentage point, to 2.3%, by the end of this year, absent any import duties. But they expect tariffs will raise end-of-year inflation to 2.8%.
(More inflation stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X