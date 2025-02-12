Undersea Telescope Detects Extremely Unusual Particle

The Kilometer Cube Neutrino Telescope—KM3NeT—is still under construction deep in the Mediterranean Sea but it has already made a find that has amazed scientists. In a study published in the journal Nature , researchers say they detected a neutrino vastly more powerful than any particle they had seen before. The subatomic particles aren't exactly rare—the AP notes that "trillions stream through our bodies every second"—but the one detected by KM3NeT carried tens of thousands of times more energy than anything the Large Hadron Collider has been able to generate, the New York Times reports.

The neutrino carried "roughly the energy of a ping pong ball falling from one metre height," KM3NeT researcher Aart Heijboe says, per AFP. That may not sound like a lot, but "the energy of a Ping-Pong ball is spread over a thousand billion billion particles," the Times notes. According to French astroparticle physicist Paschal Coyle, humans would have to create a Large Hadron Collider "all around the Earth at the distance of the geostationary satellites" to create a particle with the same energy." Neutrinos, known as "ghost particles," are notoriously hard to detect. Water helps, which is why KM3NeT is being built deep under the sea.

Researchers say they didn't observe the particle directly, but a different subatomic particle known as a muon was created when the neutrino hit matter, giving off flashes of blue light picked up by the detector. Ultra-high-energy neutrinos are created by the "most violently explosive events in the universe," like stars going supernova, per AFP, and they travel in a straight line from their sources. Scientists say they're still trying to determine the source of the neutrino, but they're pretty sure it came from outside our galaxy. They say the research is part of understanding the "highest-energy processes" in the universe. "We've just opened a completely new window," Coyle says, per the Times. "It's really a very exciting first glimpse into this energy regime." (More discoveries stories.)