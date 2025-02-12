Inflation Report Was Bad News for Wall Street

Stocks pared their losses through the day as the price of oil eased, the AP reports. A barrel of benchmark US crude fell 2.4% after President Trump said he had agreed with Russia's president to begin "negotiations" on ending the war in Ukraine, a move that could free up the global movement of crude. Still, Wall Street's overall momentum remained downward, and the majority of stocks fell. The inflation report suggested not only that pressure on US households' budgets is amplifying but also that traders on Wall Street were correct to forecast the Federal Reserve will deliver less relief for Americans through lower interest rates this year.

On Wall Street, CVS Health jumped 14.9% after easily topping Wall Street's revenue and profit expectations for the latest quarter. Gilead Sciences rose 7.5% after likewise topping profit expectations, in part because of strength for the pharmaceutical company's HIV products. They both joined the lengthening list of companies to report fatter profit than expected for the end of 2024. But topping profit forecasts isn't always enough. Lyft fell 7.9% despite reporting stronger earnings than expected. Lyft's revenue for the final three months of 2024 fell just short of analysts' forecasts.

Homebuilders, housing-related retailers, and other companies that can feel pain from mortgage rates staying higher also weighed on the market. Home Depot fell 2.2%, Builders FirstSource sank 3.5% and Lennar dropped 2.7%. Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, the parent company of Frontier Airlines, lost 4.9% after Spirit Airlines rejected a third takeover bid from the budget rival. Exxon Mobil sank 3% as oil-and-gas companies fell broadly after oil prices dropped.