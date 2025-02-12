Politics / President Trump This 1946 Law Has Been Fouling Some of Trump's Plans A look at the Administrative Procedure Act By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Feb 12, 2025 3:12 PM CST Copied President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file) It's been a head-spinning few weeks, with President Trump issuing 60 executive orders and courts systematically blocking some of them, at least temporarily. NBC News takes a look at the federal law that's been fouling Trump's plans: the Administrative Procedure Act. What you need to know: If you haven't heard of it: NBC News calls it "an obscure but routinely invoked" law, as well as a "wonky 1946 statute" that commonly goes by its acronym: the APA. The law's origins: NPR reports it was signed by President Truman with bipartisan support in the wake of the New Deal, which ballooned the role of executive agencies. The GOP wanted to allow judges "to review and curb the executive branch's growing influence"; Dems wanted the act to function as a way to bring consistency to the way agencies make and change policies. It applies to all Cabinet departments (e.g., the DOD) and independent agencies (e.g., the SEC). How it impacts a president: A president's executive order doesn't unilaterally bring a new policy to life. Typically, those orders set policies that are then carried out by the relevant federal agencies. For instance, Trump declared an emergency at the US-Mexico border on his first day in office; NPR explains that the State, Justice, and Homeland Security Departments, as well as agencies like Customs and Border Protection, are the ones that then have to put rules and polices in place that sync with the president's goal—and those actions they take must adhere to the APA. What it enables judges to do: NBC News reports that under the APA, judges can toss "federal agency actions that are 'arbitrary and capricious' on various grounds, including failing to articulate why the agencies are changing policy." What it enables Americans to do: Under the APA, anyone who believes they were harmed by an agency's action can sue to halt its enforcement. Federal judges then weigh whether the policy aligns with the APA's standards. How it's been used lately: It's been cited in suits connected to Trump's moves against USAID, for instance, with one arguing the administration failed to "explain why a comprehensive, undifferentiated [funding] freeze was necessary" or why a "more orderly and targeted approach" couldn't have been used. It's also been cited in a suit against DOGE's access to the Treasury Department's payment system and in a suit that seeks to halt NIH funding cuts. How it's been used historically: Widely! "Every president who has served since 1946 at one point or another has run up against the arbitrary and capricious standard," Georgetown Law professor David Super tells NPR. (More President Trump stories.) Report an error