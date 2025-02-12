This 1946 Law Has Been Fouling Some of Trump's Plans

It's been a head-spinning few weeks, with President Trump issuing 60 executive orders and courts systematically blocking some of them, at least temporarily. NBC News takes a look at the federal law that's been fouling Trump's plans: the Administrative Procedure Act. What you need to know:

NBC News calls it "an obscure but routinely invoked" law, as well as a "wonky 1946 statute" that commonly goes by its acronym: the APA. The law's origins: NPR reports it was signed by President Truman with bipartisan support in the wake of the New Deal, which ballooned the role of executive agencies. The GOP wanted to allow judges "to review and curb the executive branch's growing influence"; Dems wanted the act to function as a way to bring consistency to the way agencies make and change policies. It applies to all Cabinet departments (e.g., the DOD) and independent agencies (e.g., the SEC).

A president's executive order doesn't unilaterally bring a new policy to life. Typically, those orders set policies that are then carried out by the relevant federal agencies. For instance, Trump declared an emergency at the US-Mexico border on his first day in office; NPR explains that the State, Justice, and Homeland Security Departments, as well as agencies like Customs and Border Protection, are the ones that then have to put rules and polices in place that sync with the president's goal—and those actions they take must adhere to the APA. What it enables judges to do: NBC News reports that under the APA, judges can toss "federal agency actions that are 'arbitrary and capricious' on various grounds, including failing to articulate why the agencies are changing policy."