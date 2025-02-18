Rubio: We See 'Incredible Opportunities' With Russia

Secretary of state has high-level talks with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 18, 2025 8:55 AM CST
Rubio: We See 'Incredible Opportunities' With Russia
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, sits next to National Security Adviser Mike Waltz during a meeting with Russian and Saudi officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.   (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Russia and the US agreed Tuesday to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties, America's top diplomat said after talks that reflected an extraordinary about-face in US foreign policy under President Trump. In an interview with the AP, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the two sides agreed broadly to pursue three goals:

  • Restore staffing at their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow
  • Create a high-level team to support Ukraine peace talks
  • Explore closer relations and economic cooperation

He stressed, however, that the talks—which were also attended by his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov—marked the beginning of a conversation, and more work needs to be done. No Ukrainian officials were present at the meeting, which came as the country is slowly but steadily losing ground against more numerous Russian troops in a grinding war that began nearly three years ago. President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country wouldn't accept any outcome from this week's talks if Kyiv doesn't take part. European allies have also expressed concerns they are being sidelined.

"Should this conflict come to an acceptable end, the incredible opportunities that exist to partner with the Russians geopolitically on issues of common interest and frankly, economically on issues that hopefully will be good for the world and also improve our relations in the long term," Rubio said. Tuesday's meeting was meant to pave the way for a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the talks wrapped, Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told Russia's Channel One that no date has been set yet for that summit.

(More US-Russia relations stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X