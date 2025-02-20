Stolen Benin Bronzes Are Headed Home

The Netherlands says it will return more than 100 artifacts looted from the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria, more than a century ago. The Benin Bronzes, plaques and sculptures of metal and ivory that decorated the kingdom's royal palace, were looted by British troops who invaded Benin in 1897. Thousands of artifacts were sold off to private collectors and museums, per the BBC . The Dutch National Collection includes 113 artifacts, held at the Wereldmuseum in Leiden, including an axe, a horn, and various figurines. These will be returned alongside six artifacts held by the municipality of Rotterdam, Artnet reports.

Eppo Bruins, the Dutch minister of culture, education, and science, signed a transfer agreement with Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) on Wednesday. "With this return, we are contributing to the redress of a historical injustice that is still felt today," Bruins said, describing the bronzes as "indispensable for Nigeria." Made between the 15th and 19th centuries, the artifacts have spiritual and historical significance for many in the country. "It is good that they are returning," Bruins said.

This will mark the "largest repatriation of Benin antiquities," according to NCMM Director-General Olugbile Holloway. In 2022, Germany returned at least 20 Benin artifacts to Nigeria while agreeing to eventually send back 1,130 items in total. Following Germany's lead, London's Horniman Museum agreed to return 72 artifacts. But the larger British Museum retains its collection of more than 900 centuries-old Benin treasures. A 1963 law prevents the museum from removing items from its collection unless they are "unfit to be retained," per Artnet. Still, the Netherlands' move could increase pressure on the Brits, per the BBC. (More Netherlands stories.)