America's Meat Obsession Births a New Dish Soap

A new dish soap from Dawn is "unlike any other," according to the Procter & Gamble brand's dedicated website for PowerSuds, promising twice the usual amount of suds, which are said to "stay visibly whiter" as they're working to cut through the greasy plates, bowls, pots, pans, and utensils in your sink. What prompted this new generation of after-meal cleaner? The fact that meat is now the household food that Americans eat the most, according to the company's research on the matter. Both meat and cheese, which also has risen in the ranks in recent years in terms of what US consumers eat, are at the center of a "protein-rich, fat-laden" diet that leaves more grease-coated dishes in its wake, Mark Wilson writes for Fast Company .

"Proteins and fats we see are really on the rise," says Angelica Matthews, P&G's VP of North American Dish Care. "Things like a one-pan casserole dish, like a chicken cheesy bake, is something we see being really popular." Because the Dawn dish soap formula is designed to "trap grease and eliminate residue from traveling and transferring across dishes," it "[allows] people to wash a sink full of dishes more effectively while spending less effort cleaning the same mess repeatedly," per a release.

Wilson put the product through a test drive, which he says did show off its impressive sud-sing power in a "bubbly data visualization." "The new PowerSuds are really something," he writes. "They're so white they ... have an almost blue tint, like freshly bleached teeth." Still, "how much better the new Dawn cleans than older Dawn is hard for me to quantify," he notes. "Egg stuck in a frying pan is still a pain in the butt to clean, no two ways about it." This Allrecipes columnist wrote a more rave review, declaring, "I'm instantly a convert." More here on the science behind the suds' power. (More soap stories.)