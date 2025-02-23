South Carolina Inmate Chooses Firing Squad

South Carolina is now on track to carry out its first-ever execution by firing squad next month. Death row inmate Brad Sigmon, 67, chose the option over electrocution and lethal injection, reports the New York Times. He is scheduled to die on March 7.

Rarity: The state made the option legal a few years ago, and the state Supreme Court affirmed it last year. Only Utah, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Idaho also give inmates the option of a firing squad, though Utah is the only state to have used the method in the modern era—in 2010, as well as in 1996 and 1997.