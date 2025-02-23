Snowboarder Is Latest Avalanche Victim Out West

Four people were killed by mountain slides this week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 23, 2025 8:05 AM CST
This photo provided by Silverton Medical Rescue shows team members responding to a fatal avalanche near Silverton, Colo., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.   (DeAnne Gallegos/Silverton Medical Rescue via AP)

A snowboarder was killed in an avalanche in the mountains of southwestern Colorado on Thursday, the fourth person to die in an avalanche in the West this week after a string of winter storms. Sarah Steinwand, 41, of Crested Butte, Colorado, was caught in the debris of the avalanche in the backcountry near Silverton, said the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, per the AP. A skier accompanying Steinwand managed to escape the avalanche, which happened on a mountainous feature called the Nose, per the New York Times.

Three people died in avalanches Monday—one person near Lake Tahoe in California and two backcountry skiers in Oregon's Cascade Mountains. The avalanche danger was elevated for most of Colorado's mountains earlier this week, but conditions have improved somewhat in some areas.

