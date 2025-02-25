You Can Stop Losing Sleep Over That Asteroid

It looks like 2024 YR4 may be a nothingburger after all. The asteroid was discovered at the end of last year and is expected to make a super-close drive-by in 2032—but it grabbed a sea of headlines last week after NASA put the odds of it making a direct hit with Earth as high as 3.1%. What a difference a few days makes: As of Monday, the NASA JPL Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) gives the 2024 YR4 impact probability as 0.0017%. CNN reports the European Space Agency's risk assessment is a similarly low 0.002%. As MIT planetary science professor Richard Binzel tells Space.com, "That's impact probability zero folks!" NASA explains: