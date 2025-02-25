Prank Video Mocks Trump, Musk at HUD Headquarters

It looks like someone in the federal government took some revenge on Elon Musk and President Trump by hacking TV monitors at HUD headquarters in DC and running a bogus video of the two of them, reports the Hill . The fake video depicted Trump kissing the toes of Musk's bare foot, along with the words, "Long live the real king." The reference is to the president's social media post last week in which he wrote, "Long Live the King."

"Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources," said a spokesperson for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in regard to the prank. "Appropriate action will be taken for all involved." HUD workers were greeted with the sight throughout the building, and the New York Times reports that managers ended up unplugging monitors because they could not figure out how the prankster hacked the system.

The stunt took place as workers returned to work for the first time since Musk ordered federal employees to write an email about what they did the previous week at work—to essentially justify their jobs. They were supposed to have done so by midnight Monday, but many departments told staffers to ignore the order. As for the video: "Staff have viewed this as a sign of resistance that has brought a lot of joy," one anonymous HUD employee tells NBC News. (More President Trump stories.)