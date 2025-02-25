Kim Kardashian Sued Over Photo Gaffe

She meant well, but Kim Kardashian is getting sued over a photo mistake on Instagram. Last year, the reality star attempted to post an image of death row inmate Ivan Cantu in Texas to highlight his case, but she inadvertently posted an image of the wrong Ivan Cantu, reports NBC News . The other Cantu lives in New York, and he says his reputation has been damaged because people now think he's a killer.

Kardashian's attorney says the errant image was taken down as soon as the mistake was uncovered, but that wasn't enough to ward off the civil complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, per USA Today. The suit calls Kardashian's post "clearly untrue, erroneous, unfounded, shocking, scandalous, degrading, disgraceful, and/or shameful," and it asks for a jury trial to determine damages.

Kardashian's original post read: "The State will execute Ivan Cantu in 2 days. Please sign the petition to demand that Colin County DA Greg Willis request to withdraw the execution date." It linked to a moveon.org petition. The 44-year-old Kardashian, who is studying to be a lawyer, has succeeded in helping other inmates, but not this time: Texas went ahead with the execution, per the New York Post. (More Kim Kardashian stories.)