In a post on X Monday, Jon Stewart said his Daily Show episode this week is a bloody good episode…emphasis on bloody…I'm an idiot." During the episode, he cut his hand while smashing a mug during a segment on Elon Musk's DOGE. "I will be going to the hospital soon," said Stewart, who kept the hand under his desk for the next few minutes. He later showed viewers his bloodied hand, saying, "It's fine," the Los Angeles Times reports.