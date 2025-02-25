UK to Boost Defense Spending, Slash Foreign Aid

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a surprise announcement Tuesday, telling Parliament his government would "begin the biggest sustained increase in defense spending since the end of the Cold War" while slashing the foreign aid budget by 40%, per the CBC. Here's what that means:



The move, announced on the eve of Starmer's trip to meet President Trump in Washington, was immediately seen as "pandering to the US president," who's been pushing Europe to do more to support NATO, per the Guardian. For Europe?: Starmer denied that, saying the "extremely difficult and painful" decision was necessary to support Ukraine and Europe in a "new era," per the Guardian and the CBC. "President Trump thinks we should do more. I agree with him," he added, per Bloomberg.