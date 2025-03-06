Cops: Man Robbed 14 Dunkin' Donuts in 2 Months

Most thieves don't get the chance to grab a coffee and cruller as they flee the crime scene, but a New Jersey man may have just broken the mold, more than a dozen times over. CBS News reports that 24-year-old Enajaim E. Bowman has been arrested after being accused of carrying out overnight robberies of 14 Dunkin' Donuts locations across four counties in the state in December and January. Per a release from the Hackensack Police Department, Bowman is also suspected of attempting a 15th break-in on Jan. 19 in Emerson, which was deemed "unsuccessful."

Cops say the robberies all took place after midnight, with the release noting that surveillance footage showed a single male suspect "prying locked entry doors and windows" to gain access to the targeted Dunkin' stores. "Once inside, the burglar targeted cash registers, safes, and the managers' offices for theft and vandalism," says the release. It adds that a multiweek investigation eventually led to Bowman, who surrendered himself to authorities on Feb. 25 "without incident."

Bowman was accused of stealing more than $18,000 in cash, as well as about $140 in gift cards, in addition to causing around $10,000 in damages. He's been charged with various counts of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. NBC News notes that Bowman was remanded to the Bergen County Jail and seen in court for the first time last Wednesday. As of Monday, he was still said to be behind bars, per jail records.